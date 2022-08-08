Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Dems Passed Spending Bill as Ammo for November

Senate Democrats passed the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act over the weekend because they needed something to run on in the November elections, not because it was a necessary piece of legislation, Rep. Byron Donalds said on Newsmax Monday.

"Inflation is going to rise," the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Taxes are gonna rise. These senators are out to lunch. They don't know what they're doing. They don't know how to govern the country and manage the economy.

"This is all about the Democratic agenda. I don't like any of this stuff. This stuff is terrible. We don't need to do it."

Sunday, the massive spending package cleared the Senate by a party-line vote of 51-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

One provision in the bill, which will bring on almost 90,000 new Internal Revenue Service Agents, will hit everyday Americans hard, said Donalds, accusing Democrats of lying when they claim that increased audits won't hit people under a certain income level.

"They're going to do more stuff with it," said Donalds. "They're going to make sure everybody's paying their little bit, no matter whether you're making $70,000 a year or you're making $300,000 a year. That's the reality when you add in this many agents. It is a travesty.

"We should not be doing this. The Democrats do not care about the American people. They are focused on their agenda."

Donalds also discussed comments made by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who on CNN Sunday called on former President Donald Trump to focus on solutions needed now and not on the 2020 election.

"Here's the good news for Republicans," Graham said. "Based on the performance of the Biden administration, we're in the game at a level I never dreamed of. It's not so much about people liking us. People are looking for an alternative to what's going on."

Donalds, though, said on Newsmax that it will take more than saying the Biden administration is bad to help Republicans win future elections.

"Here's what Republicans are looking for," he said. "We want to make sure we lower energy costs in the United States. We want to get inflation under control. We want to secure the southern border so we can stop fentanyl from killing American citizens, throughout the United States. Those are three key things that Republicans stand for that virtually every American wants to see."

This means that Republicans have to have a message that they have a commitment to America and ideas to lay out.

"It's not good enough just to point to the Democrats and say, Well, look at them," said Donalds. "America already knows the Democrats are awful. Joe Biden's approval numbers are in the toilet … Republicans must push forward with an agenda. That's why House Republicans are pushing forward with a commitment to America."

Meanwhile, several Democrats are either being noncommittal or saying they wouldn't encourage the president to seek reelection, and that doesn't help their party, said Donalds.

But still, it's important to focus on the current election cycle, because had Republicans been in charge, the massive new spending measure would not be advancing, he said.

