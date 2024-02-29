Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Probe Will Continue

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday that GOP lawmakers in the House are going to continue their investigation of first son Hunter Biden because he was not "factual" during his deposition on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

"During his testimony, he had total recall of a conversation with the Polish president about why he should be on the board of Burisma," Donalds said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"He read it chapter and verse to us. But in the same deposition, he couldn't remember if he responded to an email from [business associate] James Gilliar, where it was stipulated that Joe Biden was 'the big guy.' He couldn't stipulate who was 'the big guy.' He couldn't even remember reading the email.

"He couldn't remember whether he sent that text message, the famous one we all now know, about how he's sitting with his father and then two weeks later you got the $3 million that comes in from [Chinese energy company] CEFC," he continued.

"In the deposition, he says, 'Oh, I can't recall. I don't think I ever sent that message. But, if I did, it was to another Zhao, not to Chairman [Raymond] Zhao.' This kind of dissembling demonstrates that he is not being factual. And when you compare that to the other testimonies we have received, we're going to continue with our investigation."

Donalds said Republican lawmakers are going to finish obtaining some of the financial records that have been subpoenaed "because what we're trying to do is corroborate what Hunter Biden said yesterday with what Devon Archer has said, what Tony Bobulinski has said, what the original financial documents we have received have already said."

Archer and Bobulinski are former business partners of Hunter Biden.

"You have the wire transfers from CEFC to the business that was managed and owned by Devon Archer, Hunter Biden, etc. And then you see the rainfall effect of money going to Hunter, going to family members," he said.

"There have been checks that showed up with Joe Biden that have gone to [Joe Biden's brother] James Biden. And at the end of this all, ... the entire design of this business structure was to make it confusing. It was to conceal money; in Hunter Biden's position it was to evade taxes. So now we're being told that 'Oh, Hunter answered everything honestly. If that was the case, then why is he a tax evader? Because he did that as well. So there's a lot of things that we're going to finish up with our investigation. His deposition was one piece of that.

"It's not that China made a bad investment in Hunter Biden," the Florida congressman said, adding that "the entire purpose of investing in him and his business associates was to get to 'the big guy,' was to get to Joe Biden.

"Now the question is: Are his decision makings in the White House in part because of the business dealings of his son and of his brother and money that has gone to Joe Biden along the way?" he asked. "Because selling access to your office, whether it was then the vice presidency or even now at the presidency, is a violation of your oath of office."

