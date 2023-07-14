Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: IRS Whistleblowers' Testimony Vital

Members of the House Oversight Committee will be able to dig more deeply into two IRS whistleblowers' statements about alleged interference that hindered the investigation into President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, and if the information is damaging enough, it could be used toward impeaching Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland, Rep. Byron Donalds said on Newsmax Friday.

"What is becoming crystal clear to me is that the political bureaucrats at the Department of Justice stonewalled and slow-walked this investigation into Hunter Biden," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"And if it becomes clear that part of the purpose of this obstruction from the Department of Justice was to protect Joe Biden, these are serious allegations, which in my view lead to impeachment proceedings of Merrick Garland and potentially the president of the United States," Donalds added.

The public hearing is scheduled for July 19, with members of the committee expected to hear from former IRS criminal investigator Gary Shapley and a second, unnamed IRS investigator who are expected to present critical information related to Oversight's probe into the Biden family, the committee said in announcing the hearing.

In May, Shapley told the House Ways and Means Committee, during closed-door testimony, that U.S. Attorney David Weiss had sought authority to charge Hunter Biden in Washington, D.C., and California, but was denied the ability, reports NBC News.

Weiss wrote in a letter to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, that he has "never been denied the authority to bring charges in any jurisdiction."

The discrepancy in the claims makes it "critical" that the testimony takes place, said Donalds.

"The attorney general goes before the Judiciary Committees in both in both House and Senate, in regularly scheduled intervals, so when he comes back, and he has to answer questions under oath, it's going to be very important to have this stuff on the record from the Ways and Means Committee and the Oversight Committee," said Donalds. "Some of the officials who say we can't answer due to an ongoing investigation, we have the whistleblowers themselves who are supposed to have whistleblower protection so they won't be as guarded."

Meanwhile, Donalds commented on support in some circles he's getting for him to become vice president under former President Donald Trump if he's reelected, and Donalds said no discussions are going on behind the scenes with that in mind.

"It's not something that we're pushing forward," said Donalds. "I've got to be honest with you, of course, it's a great honor. It gives you an opportunity to help get the country back on track and help America continue to be the greatest nation in the world."

The Biden administration, he added, 'is a dumpster fire," so there is a lot of work to be done.

"But right now, I'm just a member of Congress, just doing my job," said Donalds. "I'm focused on appropriations right now, making sure that we cut federal spending as much as we can. But I want to do everything we can to help our country be successful, and that's not just domestically, that's internationally as well. So whether it's being a member of Congress or anything else. I'll let the voters decide that."

Donalds also talked about the cocaine that was found at the White House earlier this month, as well as reports that the Secret Service found marijuana there twice in 2022.

That's happening, said Donalds, because the current administration is "very lax and not serious at all."

"If you look at the policy that comes out of this White House, that's not a shock because some of the stuff that they're putting forward, I personally think you got to be on drugs [to] support some of this policy because it's just stupid, and it's a detriment to the country."

