Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: No Spending Without Border Security

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds told Newsmax he will vote against any government spending proposal without funding for security at the southern border.

Appearing Thursday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the Florida lawmaker said he is not the only one standing firm on border security — a sizable group of House Republicans are also putting their foot down.

"I'm 'no' on any clean CR [continuing resolution] that doesn't actually secure our southern border," Donalds said. "And, I will add, that there is a significant amount of House Republicans who are also 'no.'"

"The laws of this nation do not allow for what [President] Joe Biden has done to the southern border," he continued. "We're basically done with this. It's time to do the right thing. Secure the southern border."

Donalds also said the result of a meeting between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., would not change his position on the issue.

"I've talked to the speaker about this, and I've been very clear with him. I don't really care about his phone call with Chuck Schumer. As far as I'm concerned, Chuck Schumer's interests are not the interests even of his own state, New York, and that of the country."

McCarthy and Schumer reportedly agreed last month that a stopgap spending bill was necessary to avoid a government shutdown. However, The New York Times noted that the pair was still far from an agreement.

"The hard right wants to shut down the government," Schumer said on MSNBC. "But McCarthy, I think, knows that that would be a disaster, not only for the country, but for his party because it's clear which side wants to shut down the government and who is doing it."

