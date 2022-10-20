Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Georgia's Early Voting Numbers Show Law Is Working

The news that Georgia has surpassed 2020 presidential election records for the second day of early voting shows that the state voting law President Joe Biden once called "Jim Crow 2.0" is helping more people cast their ballots, Rep. Byron Donalds told Newsmax on Thursday.

"My reaction is what it was before: He doesn't know what he's talking about," the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Georgia's election law, in a lot of respects, is similar to Florida's election law … This is actually what I expected to happen because that's what we see in Florida."

According to an ABC News report, the state's second day of early voting showed a 75.3% increase from that same point of early midterm voting in 2018 and an "astounding" 3.3% increase from the second day of early voting in the 2020 presidential election.

Those numbers are happening because Georgia's law makes it easy for people to vote but hard for people to cheat, said Donalds.

"It gets rid of a bunch of the issues with ballot harvesting that were happening in Georgia in the 2020 elections and a lot of other situations like that," said Donalds. "It lets people cast their ballot as they should and have a constitutional right to do."

Biden was upset over the law, he added, because it stopped the "chicanery and the cheating, and it was going to make it a clean and fair election for the people of Georgia.

Donalds said that Democrats nationally are focusing on abortion as the main election issue, as they do not have much else to run on, but Republicans are focused more on the economy and other issues because "everybody is suffering."

"It's gone wrong across the board, with national security, energy policy, our economy, border security, crime in our streets, education for our kids — it's all bad news," said Donalds.

Abortion, he added, is only the top priority for about 4% to 5% of the electorate, meaning that the Democrats' focus on that issue will mean "doomsday" for the party in the midterms.

Donalds also on Thursday discussed the ongoing recovery efforts taking place in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which hit his district, including Lee County, hard.

He noted that the Sanibel Island Causeway has already reopened, just three weeks after the storm, through Gov. Ron DeSantis' leadership.

"People are getting the resources that they need," said Donalds. "We're in the process of trying to help everybody be able to get more work that needs to be done. It's going to take some time, especially in our hardest hit areas a lot of the other parts of southwest Florida."

Meanwhile, Lee County has 12 "super voting" sites established, which will run throughout the election and allow voters to cast their ballots, said Donalds.

Last week, DeSantis also extended early in-person voting by up to two days and allowed officials in Lee, Sarasota, and Charlotte counties to open the voting sites.

