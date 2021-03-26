Rep. Byron Donalds to Newsmax TV: Anti-Filibuster Push 'Destructive'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax TV on Friday that Democrats’ effort to eliminate the filibuster "is destructive, not just of the nature of the senate, but the nature of the republic."

Donalds told "John Bachman Now" that "The filibuster of judicial nominees was put in by Democrats, and Democrats wielded it and used it. The use of the filibuster since Joe Biden was in the United States Senate has overwhelmingly, overwhelmingly been used by Democrats. They never called it Jim Crow, they never called it racist. They're doing it now because they want to pass their radical agenda and the only thing that stands in the way of them are 10 Republican senators who simply don't agree. If they get rid of the filibuster now it will be destructive to our republic, which is really the one thing Joe Biden only cares about.

"He wants his way, he wants his agenda, and I find it to be outrageous that Kamala Harris used the filibuster when she was in the senate, Barack Obama used the filibuster when he was in the senate, Joe Biden used the filibuster all the time, including, frankly, blocking conservative Supreme Court nominees using the filibuster and weaponizing the filibuster to do it too."

Donalds said later that Democrats "want to push their radical agenda. That's what that is, that’s what is at hand, and once again the left is weaponizing race as the tool to try to get their agenda across."

The congressman also addressed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after she said that she could have prevented Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, from being seated, saying "that would be in my right as speaker to do," if she wanted "to be unfair," in a recent press conference.

Pelosi, noting that Miller-Meeks won her election by just six votes, said on Thursday, "Now, if I wanted to be unfair, I wouldn’t have seated the Republican from Iowa, because that was my right on the opening day. I would have just said, ‘They’re not seated.’ And that would have been my right as speaker to do. But we didn’t want to do that. We just said, ‘Let’s just go through this process.’"

Donalds said on Friday that what Pelosi "says is what she believes [and] what she believes is disastrous for the country. Let's be very clear, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, her race was certified by the state of Iowa. It went through three recounts, her opponent, the Democrat opponent that lost that race by six votes, never took any of this to court. She doesn't want to go to court because she knows she'll lose in court. Where does she want to go? To the House of Representatives, where Democrats have control. And so now, the Democrats through the shadows when everybody's talking about what's going on in the border, which is important when people are talking about [the] coronavirus, which is important, but they're trying to do through the back door is remove a sitting member of Congress, and I don't really care what Nancy Pelosi says that vote has to go to the House floor. Republicans and Democrats are gonna have to vote on this measure."