Donalds to Newsmax: Biden Made, Not Fixed, Economic Crisis

By    |   Monday, 11 March 2024 09:18 PM EDT

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., called it hypocrisy for President Joe Biden to purport to save the United States from the economic crisis that occurred under his watch.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Donalds tore into Biden for saying he cut spending.

"Well, first let me talk about this whole thing about him, saying he cut a trillion dollars."

"He didn't cut anything. COVID spending ended," Donalds continued. "We would have actually cut almost $1.5 trillion in spending, but Joe Biden didn't want to leave it alone. He wanted his own spending plan, so he created this American non-rescue plan, and it destroyed our country's economy, and unleashed inflation that has ravaged so many families."

Donalds ended his interview with a call to his colleagues to cut spending, stating without it, "our country will not survive."

