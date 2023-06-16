×
Tags: byron donalds | donald trump | ron desantis | support | white house | experience

Byron Donalds to Newsmax: D.C. Experience 'Key' for Trump Support

By    |   Friday, 16 June 2023 12:39 PM EDT

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday that "one of the key reasons" he's supporting former President Donald Trump's presidential bid over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is due to Trump's previous experience in the White House.

When asked on "National Report" about his endorsing Trump over DeSantis, the governor of his home state, Donalds said that "one of the key reasons" he's supporting Trump is because he has more experience "in this environment" of Washington, D.C.

Donalds said, "Washington is different than Tallahassee. That's no disrespect to Ron DeSantis, but it's a different environment, different beast altogether."

He added that Trump "and his team have been through this environment once, and then when you leave our nation and you go … around the world, he already has those relationships with other world leaders, they know who he is [and] he knows who they are, and I believe he can hit the ground running on day one."

Donalds went on to say that "at the end of the day, it's about getting our nation back on track" and he said Trump has "done it once, I know he can do it again. And now … he definitely understands, and his team, all the land mines in these agencies that have to be uprooted in order to get our country on a sustainable track moving forward."

