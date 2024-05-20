Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Some Jurors 'Questioning' Trump Case

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that he thinks there may be some jurors in former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial who are "questioning" the legitimacy of the case against him.

"I don't really know per se, but I will tell you there's probably one, maybe two, jurors on there that when [former Trump lawyer] Michael Cohen was getting cross-examined and his lies were beginning to be unraveled, you had a couple of jurors make faces, you know, like their body language looked a little interesting," Donalds said during an appearance on "Wake Up America."

"Like they were questioning, Why are we even here? And so, my hope is that you have one or two jurors who do the right thing, who realize that there's no crime here. This is all election interference. This is a political hit job brought to us by [President] Joe Biden, [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg and this crazy Judge Juan Merchan in New York."

A staunch Trump ally, Donalds sat in on the former president’s trial last week, with the Republican lawmaker describing the proceedings as "surreal."

"First of all, you're in a criminal courtroom with the former president, that's surreal enough, that's never happened in American history, and then you actually hear the evidence brought by the prosecution and quickly realize there's no case here," he said. "There's really no evidence here and the prosecution's, Alvin Bragg's, entire case relies on the words of Michael Cohen?"

He continued: "This thing is so ridiculous, but then you look at the judge and the judge, you know, has donated to Joe Biden, something that the vast majority of judges do not make political contributions.

"This judge has, he has contributed to Joe Biden. His daughter works for the Democrats raising money and they're using the trial as a basis to raise money for Democrats across the country. This is a terrible case, No. 1, but it's also a terrible misuse of the justice system."

As speculation continues to swirl over who Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, will select as his running mate, Donalds, who is reportedly in the running, said, "You can't predict politics.

"When it comes to the vice presidency, his campaign and his team, obviously him, he's going to make a decision and whatever that decision is you live with that and you move on.

"Going forward, into the future, you can't predict politics, especially Florida politics; if you follow Florida politics, you can't predict it. You just do your job and then, if something comes up, hopefully the voters are with you."

