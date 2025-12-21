Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Trump Taking Disciplined Security Approach

President Donald Trump has moved quickly to reverse policies from the last administration and refocus U.S. priorities at home and abroad, Rep. Byron Donalds said Sunday on Newsmax, while pointing to border enforcement and targeted military action as early examples of a more disciplined approach to national security.

The Florida Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report" that Trump "realized very quickly the dangers of the last four years under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris" and has shifted U.S. policy toward aligning with American interests and public support.

"The president is leading," Donalds said, adding that Trump has been "reversing all [of the Biden-Harris] terrible policies" while ensuring that, when the U.S. acts internationally, "those acts are actually limited and within the scope of what the American people will support."

Asked about Trump's broader efforts to "keep America safe again," Donalds praised the administration's approach.

"Let's take Venezuela. We have this embargo dealing with them because they have been shipping poison into the United States year after year after year," he said. "And the president is saying no more. That is the absolute right thing that he should be doing."

Donalds also highlighted border enforcement, referencing the host's claim that 2.5 million illegal aliens have self-reported for removal or been forcibly deported. Donalds described that figure as evidence of tangible results.

"You mentioned a 2.5 million illegals that have either been deported or self-deported. This is real policy," he said. "This is how you improve the lives of the American people."

On foreign policy, Donalds was asked about Trump's response after two U.S. soldiers were killed in Syria last week.

The host said Trump ordered airstrikes on ISIS targets. Donalds said the president's actions send a clear signal while avoiding a wider conflict.

"Our soldiers were killed. The president retaliated in kind, made sure they hit all the necessary targets," Donalds said. "But we're not going to be putting boots on the ground in Syria."

He said Trump has been consistent in opposing long-term deployments, even as he supports strikes when Americans are attacked.

"No matter the conflict, you mess with America, you're going to expect a response," Donalds said. "But are we going to drop troops on the ground? No, he's not going to do that."

The conversation then turned to domestic politics. Donalds accused Democrats of focusing on attacks against Trump rather than offering policies that would improve everyday costs for Americans.

"Well, the Democrats care about his power, period. End of story. They want power. They crave power," Donalds said, asserting that "the only way they can get there is to undermine President Trump."

He criticized Democrats for highlighting affordability concerns now after holding power during what he called an "affordability crisis," and blamed high housing costs on permitting and material expenses he attributed to Democratic policies in Washington.

"You want to talk about building homes. It is Democrat policy in Washington, D.C., that makes it so expensive to get raw materials, makes it so expensive to get through the permitting process, which raises the price on people buying homes in America," Donalds said.

He also claimed Democrats are unwilling to reduce spending, and said the party has used topics such as the Epstein files for political advantage. Donalds argued that if information tying Trump to wrongdoing existed, it would have been released earlier.

"Joe Biden was president. They could have released the Epstein files anytime they wanted to. They did not," he said. "And trust me, if Donald Trump did something wrong, they would have released that to the American people."

