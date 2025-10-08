Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Trump Is the 'President of Peace'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., hailed Donald Trump as the "president of peace" during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax, crediting the president with helping secure an agreement between Israel and Hamas that is expected to bring hostages home and advance stability in the Middle East.

Appearing on "Greg Kelly Reports," Donalds pointed to Trump's leadership in negotiations that aim to free hostages and set conditions for lasting stability in the Middle East.

"First things first: Donald Trump is the president of peace," Donalds said.

"He's been committed to the peace process — not just in the Middle East, but all around the world.

He just wants people to live in harmony and peace, and he should definitely be acknowledged by the Nobel Committee and everybody else once and for all."

His comments came shortly after Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the "first phase" of his peace plan to pause fighting and release at least some hostages and prisoners.

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"All Parties will be treated fairly!"

Donalds emphasized the significance of the development and expressed hope that the deal would hold.

"My prayer is ... that this deal holds, the hostages come home, and that you get an opportunity to have real security in the Middle East for Israelis and their families and have some closure once and for all," he said.

"This is a momentous day. Once again, Donald Trump and his team have been committed to finding a path forward towards peace."

Talks have been ongoing in Egypt, where negotiators have been working on the Trump-backed framework that the administration believes could lead to a permanent ceasefire and end to the two-year war.

Donalds contrasted Trump's record with past criticism from political opponents.

"Contrast that with what we were told a decade ago by the lamestream media and Hillary Clinton that if Donald Trump was president, you'd have World War III," Donalds said.

"Once again, they put out lies that made no sense.

"The truth is, Donald Trump is the one who's trying to bring peace not just to the Middle East, but to the entire world," he said.

