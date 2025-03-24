Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: 'Rudderless' Dems Have No Solutions

Rep. Byron Donalds, a possible candidate for Republican governor of Florida, told Newsmax on Monday that the "rudderless" Democratic Party is floundering in the polls in part because of President Donald Trump's vision for America, but also because they have become a party that's big on whining but short on solutions.

Donalds joined "The Chris Salcedo Show" to discuss recent polling that showed congressional Democrats are underwater while Republican lawmakers are nearing an all-time high.

"Well, first and foremost, it's President Trump's agenda. Donald Trump campaigned on what he was going to do. He's come into office, and he's moving rapidly to accomplish that," Donalds said about the recent Quinnipiac poll.

Adding to that, "mad" radical leftists are taking out their anger on Tesla cars and Cybertrucks across the country in what the Justice Department is calling "domestic terrorism," Donalds said.

"But then it's also just how radical the Democrats are. I mean, they really have lost their mind. If they think it's OK to basically vandalize Teslas and try to burn Tesla sales centers, then be my guest. I think that's craziness, and they need to be held accountable, but that's not going to win the hearts and minds of the American people," Donalds told Salcedo. "So what it has shown is that the Republicans, led by Donald Trump, have a vision for the future of America, and all the Democrats have is a lot of whining, a lot of complaining, a lot of lawlessness, but no real solutions for the American people."

Regarding the attacks on Teslas, Donalds said he's not "too shocked" that Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is the only Democrat who has spoken out against the near 50 reported incidents.

"Unfortunately, I'm not too shocked by how insane the radical left has really become. Because these are the same people, like you said, who said that electric cars were the end-all, be-all in order to save the planet, yet because they're mad that we're examining the federal government, we're getting waste, fraud, and abuse out of the federal government, they want to run around and blow up electric cars. This is insanity," Donalds said. "But this goes to the reasons as to why the Democrats are a rudderless party right now. … They have no clear message. They definitely don't have ideas."

Donalds also touched on the civil war happening among Democrats in the wake of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., voting for the GOP-led continuing resolution to fund the government, saying it's an opportunity for Republicans to woo Democrat voters.

"I would tell these Democrat voters in every district of America, your party has left you behind. We are the big tent party. We are the party of common sense. Join us, work with us. We're focused on the solutions that will help all Americans, no matter where they live, no matter how much money they make," he said.

