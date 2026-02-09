Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Dems Want 'Illegals' Voting in Elections

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that Democrats are opposing the SAVE Act because they want illegal aliens to vote, arguing their objections to voter ID would otherwise be illogical.

Speaking on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Donalds rejected Democrat arguments that requiring voter identification disenfranchises American voters.

"What the Democrats are trying to say right now that you're disenfranchising the American people by requiring a voter ID to go to the polls and cast your ballots is insane," Donalds said. "This is the logic only good enough from the left."

Donalds contrasted Democrats' opposition to voter ID laws with their support for identification requirements in other areas, particularly gun purchases.

"They got no problem with background checks for you to buy a gun, which means you got to supply an ID, which means you got to fill out an application and do all these things to basically enact your Second Amendment rights," he said. "That's what the Democrats want."

"But something as simple as showing your driver's license before you get a ballot to cast in an election here in America? That's a bridge too far?" he said.

"These guys are silly. They make no sense," Donalds added.

According to Donalds, the reason for Democrat opposition is clear.

"They have no problems with illegals showing up at the voting booth to cast ballots in American elections," he said. "They got no problem with it. That's why they're opposed to voter ID."

The SAVE Act would require proof of U.S. citizenship to vote in federal elections, a measure Republicans say is necessary to protect election integrity.

"A voter photo ID is very, very simple: You need it if you're going to open a bank account; you need it if you're going to check into a Marriott; you need it if you're going to get on an airplane; you need it if you're going to go buy a six-pack of beer," Donalds said.

He added, "This is what people do every single day. It's why Black voters and Hispanic voters and white voters are all saying, 'Yeah, what's the big deal? We should do that.'"

