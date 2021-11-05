Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Worker Vaccine Mandates Will Lose in Court

The Biden administration will face a court challenge over its mandate for COVID-19 vaccines for employees in companies with more than 100 people, and it will lose because it is a "gross violation of medical privacy" Rep. Byron Donalds said on Newsmax Friday.

Further, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration should not have authority to regulate vaccine standards, Donalds said.

"Congress has never given OSHA any authority to regulate the vaccine standards for employees in the workplace," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "The rule they're trying to use is based around toxins and toxic fumes and toxic chemicals in the workplace, and that's what they're trying to use as a framework for this."

He also accused the White House deputy press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, of not knowing what she was talking about when she told reporters this week that the administration "clearly has the authority to protect workers" by using OSHA to regulate the mandates.

"There's something in our country called HIPAA laws," said Donalds. "This is [about] medical privacy. We have never in the history of our country allowed employers to peer into the medical history of employees. But that's what Joe Biden wants to do.

"Furthermore, the unions at the United States Postal Service are not having to follow this mandate. Do you know why? Because the union representatives looked at Joe Biden and said, 'Are you crazy? We're not following that,' and so he gave them a pass."

The congressman also said the mandates, at a time when COVID-19 case numbers are decreasing, will only hurt businesses, but Biden only cares about the politics involved.

"He wants to be able to go out to the podium and murmur through some statement about how he ended the pandemic," said the congressman. "We have already basically ended the pandemic ourselves without him doing anything. This is insane. It is reckless."

Donalds also spoke out about the ongoing back and forth concerning the Democrats' $1.75 trillion spending bill, and said the measure, even with its cutback in price from $3.5 trillion, still allows the IRS to be involved in Americans' bank transactions, and it still has "massive tax increases that are going to hurt our economy."

The measure also includes social spending programs that will hurt small businesses and keep them from employing at full capacity because of the paid family benefits, said Donalds.

"If you work a shift, or you are an hourly worker, but you're getting $900 a month from the federal government 'cause you've got three kids, you're going to [decide], Do I need those extra hours?" said Donalds. "That is going to have massive implications on our economy, the economy that's already struggling under the economic policies of Joe Biden."

