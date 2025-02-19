WATCH TV LIVE

byron donalds | budget | reconciliation | bill | doge | elon musk | donald trump

Byron Donalds to Newsmax: Legislators Must Agree on a Budget

Wednesday, 19 February 2025 05:06 PM EST

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that legislators need to decide whether to pass a single budget reconciliation bill or two as lawmakers continue to debate the issue.

Republicans are divided over whether to support House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who is preparing to bring a budget blueprint to the floor sometime in the next week, according to Politico.

Donalds, a member of the House Oversight Committee, said on "Newsline" that disagreement over whether to pass one budget bill or two "has been a concern on the Hill for a couple of months."

The congressman said that he has been "agnostic" about the issue.

"I've said, 'Look, let's do two bills.' But if the president wants to do one, let's just do the one and move on with it. I think the technical aspects of getting the president's agenda through is going to rest on mandatory spending cuts."

Donalds noted that "There is a large appetite on Capitol Hill" among "members in the Senate and in the House who want to see mandatory spending be reduced through this process."

He added that legislators want to adopt the "reforms that Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk "and President [Donald] Trump are working on to find those wasteful parts of our government and get that stuff weeded out as soon as we can."

Donalds said that "a good chunk of that" can be accomplished "in budget reconciliation," saying, "the work that the DOGE is uncovering. You can get that done through reconciliation. So yeah, I understand the president's view of wanting to have one bill."

He added that legislators should "get moving on the agenda and get it done. But a lot is going to be really determined over the next couple of weeks. But if it's one bill or two bills, I remain agnostic. It's about getting the agenda accomplished. That's what matters."

2025-06-19
Wednesday, 19 February 2025 05:06 PM
