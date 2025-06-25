WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: byron donalds | autopen | joe biden | neera tanden

Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Autopen Invalidates Biden's Term

Wednesday, 25 June 2025 11:02 PM EDT

On Tuesday, Neera Tanden, former domestic policy chief under former President Joe Biden, acknowledged using an autopen to get the president’s signature but denied any cover-up regarding Biden’s mental acuity.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the admission “invalidates so much of the Biden presidency.

“Quite frankly, it will be great news for the American people because it will help us from digging out from his mess that he left the country in. So that's the key question. Was he mentally capable to understand what was going in front of the autopen?” Donalds said on “Greg Kelly Reports.”

The representative from Florida’s 19th Congressional District said the major problem is that Biden likely “didn’t known what was being signed” by the autopen.

“If the president didn't know what was being signed, then it actually invalidates not only many of his orders, but frankly, a lot of bills that went through. And that's the key issue. 

"Nobody really knows right now what Joe Biden's mental capability was. Everybody saw it was actually one year ago today what happened at that debate in Atlanta. You could tell he was not mentally with us. He was not able to discharge his duties,” he said.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that a former White House aide's acknowledgment of using an autopen to get then-President Joe Biden's signature "invalidates so much of the Biden presidency."
Wednesday, 25 June 2025 11:02 PM
