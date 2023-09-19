Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: We're Taking Appropriations Back

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that House Republicans have already begun taking back the appropriation of federal government spending.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Donalds defended proposals for a stopgap spending bill, emphasizing that it would not be the end of appropriations deliberations and that talks are already in full swing.

"I will tell you from the House of Representatives, that process has already started," Donalds said of lawmakers fixing the legislative challenges. "There has been more examination over the 12 appropriation bills than at any point in a Congress in the last 30 years."

"There's never been this level of deliberation, and that deliberation continues," he added. "I think where we are is agreeing to what the overall spend is going to be."

Donalds said he hopes the House will be able to send all 12 bills to the Senate eventually, even if it takes a temporary stopgap extension like the one he and several other Freedom Caucus members back.

While some Freedom Caucus members oppose stopgap measures, like Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Donalds has been pushing to include conservative priorities in a potential stopgap bill.

Among them is legislation, which passed the House in May, that restricts asylum eligibility for migrants at the southern border, reinstates family detention, and approves border wall construction.

The process of splitting appropriations into 12 separate bills was first outlined in the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 – a major win for Republican House leadership in negotiations with the White House.

Currently, the continuing resolution being debated would carry the government into late November or December and seeks not to compromise deliberations on the dozen bills.

