Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Mayorkas 'Terrible' at Job

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is "terrible" at his job and deserves to be impeached, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Mayorkas was evasive with his answers about the security of the U.S. southern border while testifying Wednesday in front of the House Homeland Security Committee, drawing the ire of GOP lawmakers.

"Alejandro Mayorkas absolutely sucks," Donalds told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "The man's terrible. He's terrible at the job because he's doing the bidding of Joe Biden and the radical staff at the White House and at the Department of Homeland Security."

Eight House Republicans voted with Democrats on Monday to table articles of impeachment filed against Mayorkas by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. But an investigation into Mayorkas led by Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green, R-Tenn., continues.

"I can't speak for those colleagues [who voted against impeachment] and disagree with them," Donalds said. "I voted to allow the impeachment to go forward. But I will also say that the investigation into Alejandro Mayorkas by Homeland Chairman Mark Green is ongoing to make sure all the information is brought to the fore because he does deserve to be impeached.

"He has lied to Congress, and worse yet, he has lied to the American people consistently. He is not telling the truth. He won't even give a number of what brings stress to our southern border because he knows it is a massive cover up by this administration."

The Heritage Foundation reported in March 2021 that according to former officials in the Obama administration, the standard for a border crisis was 1,000 attempted crossings a day. During the hearing, Mayorkas would directly answer Green when asked to give a number of what a bad day was for him.

"What has happened to the United States of America when the American people are asking for Obama's level of border crossings?" Donalds said. "It's not like Barack Obama was setting the world on fire when it came to securing our border, but that is how bad the problems have gotten under Joe Biden and under Alejandro Mayorkas.

"Here's the reality. We can impeach him tomorrow on the [House] floor. Will the Senate convict him and get rid of him? No, because the dumb Democrat senators just said yesterday to the people of Israel that the IRS agents matter more to them than actually helping Israel defeat Hamas.

"We can impeach him in the House, but we have radicals in the Senate who want this to happen. They do not want anything to change. And unfortunately for the American people, this stuff has to be defeated at the ballot box in 2024."

