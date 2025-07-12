Butler 911 Operator to Newsmax: Responders Went to Injured Right Away

Exactly one year ago Sunday, President Donald Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet and volunteer fire fighter Corey Comperatore was killed during an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. Robert McLafferty, the 911 coordinator for Butler County, told Newsmax on Saturday that all of the first responders "went towards the injured right away."

"No matter how many times we watch that video clip, it certainly still triggers the memories of that day. But we had requested all of our medical personnel get cover. One of the amazing things, though, was our responders. They've dedicated their life to taking care of others, and they really just did not did not accept that order. They went towards the injured right away," McLafferty said during an appearance on "America Right Now."

McLafferty noted that the instinctive response time from the personnel on the ground was likely due to most having a military background. "Our medical providers, our counter assault force from our ESU (Emergency Services Unit) team, literally running across the field after the shooter, secret service, mitigating the situation. Our ESU firing upon the individual just stopping the whole event. And it certainly replays in our minds. But the cooperation was just amazing," he added.

