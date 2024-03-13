×
Tags: burt jones | fani willis | donald trump | election

Georgia Lt Gov to Newsmax: Willis Case Is Complete Circus

By    |   Wednesday, 13 March 2024 05:58 PM EDT

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones told Newsmax on Wednesday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had attempted to go after him and that he "was the first one to win a case against her and had it dismissed from her being able to come after me. I mean, it’s been a complete circus from the beginning."

Earlier on Wednesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee dismissed six charges from the indictment against former President Donald Trump.

"She’s been using this for self-promotion," Jones said of Willis. "She’s been using this for political reasons and I’m glad to see the judge dismissed some of the accusations. I’m hoping that he will dismiss all of them and we’ll see," Jones said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

Trump is still facing three charges in his election interference case: fraud, defrauding the government, and making false statements. McAfee said he will likely rule later this week on whether to remove Willis from the case. 

"I’m hopeful that we can get it behind us because it’s been an embarrassment for the entire state," Jones added.

Wednesday, 13 March 2024 05:58 PM
