Lt. Gov. Burt Jones to Newsmax: Questioning Election Was My Duty

A special counsel has been appointed to investigate Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Burt Jones' actions during the 2020 presidential election, but the former state senator told Newsmax he was merely listening and responding to constituents' concerns.

"You know the questions there were being asked back then were that there were a lot of issues," Jones told Thursday's "National Report." "We had thousands of people coming to us complaining about something that happened during the election cycle, whether it was the change of the drop boxes or the absentee ballots or whatever, the machines, whatever it was."

Looking into concerns about election integrity are precisely what elected officials are supposed to do, Jones told co-hosts Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg.

"The rank-and-file citizen was complaining about issues," he continued. "That's exactly as a elected state senator what we were doing — was looking into a lot of the allegations that were out there.

"That's what you're supposed to do as an elected official. You're supposed to respond to your constituents."

While upset Democrats want to politicize the election integrity issue in Georgia — they even forced Major League Baseball to strip the All-Star Game out of the state for duly passing election integrity laws after 2020 — Jones has no regrets.

"I'm not going to apologize for responding to my constituents," he said. "You know, every election there's always people trying to game the system — to what degree you just don't know — and that was the questions we were asking back in 2020."

Jones is one of the 16 alternate electors who was prepared to file an Electoral College vote for former President Donald Trump in the event constitutionally permitted debate in Congress would kick Electoral College votes back to state legislators for reconsideration after Jan. 6, 2021.

"I've welcomed the opportunity to go in there and speak to someone who is not partisanly driven and tell them the truth about what happened almost three years ago now," Jones said. "I can't believe we're still talking about this, but I'm happy to tell them exactly my side of the story and the truth of what actually went down when it's pertaining to the 2020 election cycle."

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ordered that Jones be left out of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' racketeering indictment against Trump and 18 allies because Willis had fundraised for his political opponent during the past election.

"To say that he could get a fair shake in Fulton County, he's exactly right," Jones said of Willis' political crusade against Trump and anyone who supports him.

"She's gone after the president and he rightfully should be fighting back because she's doing this, trying to advance their own political career," Jones added, noting he served in Trump campaigns in 2020 and 2016, making him "a big Trump guy" and potentially a target of overzealous leftist prosecutors.

"The idea that he could get a fair shake in this, what I've witnessed in these proceedings the last 2 1/2 years is laughable at best."

Jones hailed winning a rare Fulton County court victory against the Democrats, which might be a road map for exposing Willis' partisan conflicts of interest in seeking to indict Trump and his allies for merely challenging an election.

"The whole reason why we fought back is because I knew I couldn't get a fair shake in that arena, because it is completely politically driven, a circus, right now down there at Fulton County," Jones said. "And it's being driven by somebody who has no intentions except to advance her own political ambitions."

This isn't serving the constituents of Georgia, but only herself, Democrats, and President Joe Biden's administration, which sought to take the presidency from Trump and keep it from him again, according to Jones.

"This has nothing to do with getting justice for the citizens of Fulton County," he said. "This is going on for 2 1/2 years. She's wasted millions, if not tens of million dollars of taxpayer money on these investigations. She has constantly used this as a P.R. tool, as a fundraising tool for herself."

All of this while crime is running amok on Atlanta, the state's No. 2 in command lamented.

"The jails are overflowing because they can't get court dates, and she's wasting all these man hours and resources trying to go after people who were asking questions during the 2020 election cycle," he said. "It's definitely politically motivated, and I'm happy that we were able to defeat her, you know, get the positive ruling from the court there in Fulton County, because it was glaring that it's all partisan politics at its very worst."

Judge McBurney even called Willis' fundraising against someone she is attempting to prosecute "horrific," something lost on the complicit leftist media in Atlanta, according to Jones.

"The market here is totally — they might as well be contributors to the Democratic Party because they never tell any version except what the version that she likes to put out there," Jones concluded. "She's never been challenged, never been questioned on anything because they're treating her with kid gloves here, the local media is.

"I'm not going to sit around and let somebody try to ruin my reputation and ruin things based on politics, based on her own agenda, and so, yeah, the judge was correct in calling her actions horrific, and I think that's exactly why we won the case."

