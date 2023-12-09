Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: 'Absolutely' Voting for Impeachment Inquiry

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., a member of the House Oversight Committee, confirmed his unwavering commitment to the impending impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, revealing to Newsmax that the vote is anticipated to take place on Wednesday.

"I'm going to vote, absolutely, for it," Burlison said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"I wish we could have had the vote last week or the week before," Burlison said. "I think it's high time that we, you know, commit to this formal part of the process. And the reason why we need to do this is because we're getting blocked by the Biden administration; they're not giving us access."

The congressman highlighted in his appearance with host Rita Cosby the refusal of Hunter Biden to participate in a deposition, emphasizing the necessity of a formal impeachment inquiry to obtain crucial information.

"Until we are under formal impeachment inquiry, we're probably not going to get all the information we need," he said.

When questioned about President Biden's business emails, Burlison admitted, "I have not been made aware of the contents of those emails."

He pointed to multiple sources converging on the same alleged criminal activities, including IRS whistleblowers, banks filing suspicious activity reports, an FD-1023 form containing information from an FBI informant, and evidence from Hunter Biden's laptop.

"So you've got multiple perspectives all pointing towards the same criminal activity that has occurred," he said.

"The information that we've been able to get out up until today has been very limited because we've not been able to get full access to the bank records," Burlison noted, anticipating the potential revelations from accessing Joe Biden's personal bank records.

Burlison acknowledged the contributions of IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, emphasizing their nonpolitical motivations. He expressed gratitude, stating, "They weren't doing it for political reasons. They were doing it out of love for the country."

The congressman underscored the pivotal role of whistleblowers in preventing a lenient outcome for Hunter Biden, stating, "Hunter Biden would have been given a slap on the wrist and a misdemeanor charge had these whistleblowers not come out and put pressure on the charges that [special counsel David]Weiss was bringing forward."

Burlison concluded by commending the judge for scrutinizing the court record and rejecting what he described as a "sweetheart deal" for Hunter Biden, affirming the judge's refusal to tolerate such leniency.

