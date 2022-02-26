Rep. Burgess to Newsmax: Higher Gas Prices 'Inevitable'

Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, told Newsmax Saturday that higher gas prices are "inevitable" in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and President Joe Biden’s energy policies.

"Astounding that we’ve gone from energy dominance to this situation in such a short period of time," Burgess said during "Saturday Report."

"(Gas prices and heating costs) are going to go up, I think it’s inevitable."

Burgess said President Biden’s criticism of American oil production companies was the "wrong answer," and he should be "unlocking" our national energy resources to ensure the supply for the American people.

"Let's help those companies produce the products that are needed by the American consumer," he said. "Let's unlock the resources that we have in the Permian Basin right here in Texas. It's not like we've run out of oil and natural gas. We've got federal impediments to getting it out of the ground and getting it to market."

According to the oil industry’s Enverus Company website, the Permian Basin of Texas is named for the Permian geologic period about 251-291 million years ago and is one of the oldest "hydrocarbon producing areas."

The area has harvested more than 30 million barrels of oil since drilling began in 1920, and estimates predict there are still more than 20 million barrels left in the deposits.

"t's not like we've run out of oil. It's not like we've run out of natural gas," he said. "We have it here. There are restrictions upon the sale and the interstate transfer. Let's deal with that. Let's get that Texas gas to the northeast, get it up to Massachusetts, where it’s needed. There's no reason in the world for them to be buying gas from Russia."

Burgess also said the country must re-invest in nuclear energy in the future to deal with the increased demand an increasing population has.

"There is no question that needs to happen," he said. "We also have to deal with long term nuclear storage, which we haven't, and it is one of the big disappointments to me, while watching that Build Back Better bill that, fortunately is still stalled, that all the money for green new energy, not a dime for new nuclear. That was a big mistake. You're not going to get to a zero-carbon future with the increase in population projected over the next 30 years unless you include nuclear power in your armamentarium."

