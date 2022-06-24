Rep. Burgess to Newsmax: Pelosi's Roe Response 'Characteristically Wrong'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is wrong with her assertion that Republicans want a nationwide abortion ban, with the opening salvo being the Supreme Court's ruling in the case leaning to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Rep. Michael Burgess said on Newsmax on Friday.

"She's characteristically wrong in everything she says," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "I practiced OB-GYN for over 30 years, and two generations have been born where their first baby picture is their sonogram, so the notion of agency of an unborn child is one that is not foreign to at least two generations of Americans."

Pelosi, speaking shortly after the decision was announced, said, "Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s rights to make their own reproductive health decisions," reports CNN.

“Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party, and their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers,” she added. "With Roe now out of their way, radical Republicans are charging ahead with their crusade to criminalize health freedom.

"In the Congress, Republicans are plotting a nationwide abortion ban. They cannot be allowed to have a majority in the Congress to do that, but that's their goal."

Pelosi also said that in some states, "Republicans want to arrest doctors for offering reproductive care and women for terminating a pregnancy. GOP extremists are even threatening to criminalize contraception, as well as in-vitro fertilization and post-miscarriage care."

The court's ruling, coming in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson, also means that it will be a "great place" in the United States, after 50 years, for women and babies, Burgess said.

"It puts us in a very good place today, where I think the value and the and the rights of women will in fact increase and be more highly valued," he said.

Burgess said the decision will solidify Texas' heartbeat law and put it on a "much more solid footing," but he doesn't know what the court's decision will mean back home.

"Texas has a trigger law as well that said if Roe v. Wade is overturned, then Texas has a law that would, in fact, prohibit abortion," said Burgess. "I'm not 100 percent certain about that. I've got to do a little more research, but I know that has been talked about back in my state."

