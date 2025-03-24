Rep. Owens to Newsmax: Democrats Have No Wisdom

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, told Newsmax on Monday he enjoys watching Democrats move even further to the left.

"At the very core of the Democratic Party ... is socialism and Marxism," Owens said on Newsmax's "Newsline." "One thing about those two, and this is why education is so important, they hate the tenants than made our country what it is — faith, family, free market, education. When you start taking away the idea that there is a God, then all of a sudden you have no wisdom whatsoever."

Owens said Democrats are going to continue to double down on their bad ideas because they have no insight into how to become a more perfect union.

"I'm excited about what they're doing. I think it shows a very good contrast to American people of hope and hopelessness, of anger and compromise, working together as a team. So we're going to continue to do what we do here. We look out for the American people and allow the Democrats to continue what they're doing right now."

The congressman said the Democrats continue to be on the wrong side of every issue.

"We're bringing inflation down, we're closing the border," Owens said. "We're sending terrorists out of our country. We're arresting and putting domestic terrorists in jail. [Democrats] have total lack of wisdom. They have a lack of love of our country."

