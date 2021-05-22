Rep. Burgess Owens to Newsmax: Critical Race Theory Racist, Must Stop

Critical race theory is a racist doctrine that serves to lower the expectations people have of the Black community and must be removed from the nation's schools, Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, told Newsmax.

Rep. Owens is introducing legislation to reinstate former President Donald Trump's ban against the curriculum coming into play in federal institutions.

"I've seen this before," Owens "The Count." "I grew up in the deep south, in Tallahassee, Florida, in the days of the KKK, Jim Crow segregation, and the evil of hard bigotry; that was low expectations that I grew up around."

He recalled, when the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. and other civil rights leaders protested, they wore white shirts, dark ties, and suits.

That is because they were overcoming the narrative "of the hard, hard Democratic left of that time" that "Blacks were not smart, they weren't intelligent, they weren't educated; they weren't able to control themselves," Owens told host Heather Childers. "Those negative narratives were part of the process of trying to put my race down."

And critical race theory, or the idea racism is something that is embedded in legal systems and policies and is not the product of individual biases or prejudices, is more of the "same thing," said Owens, because it "lowers this expectation for everybody."

"This is a very evil process," he added.

And the curriculum is taught by "bullies and cowards who hide behind labor unions," Owens continued. "They hide behind school boards so no one knows what they're doing."

But over the past year, Owens said, parents started to recognize what was going on because their children were learning from home, and they realized "our children are under attack."

Owens said his bill says critical race theory cannot be taught on the federal level, but still, states must take it on themselves to "make sure they're doing things on the local level that they need to do to make the changes."

"We are under attack and is the absolute opposite of the American way," Owens said. "They're teaching us not what I was going up with: The love of God, love of country, family, respect for women, and authority. They're telling us to hate everything that I just mentioned. So, I'm thankful for parents across this country."

He also insisted Americans should not take apologies from the people involved.

"They can say, 'I'm sorry,' but guess what? They're going to try to get another way to get it done," he said. "That ideology is against everything we believe in. Do not give them any space to continue doing that. We need to fire every one of them we can find."

Meanwhile, Owens has come under some fire, but he said the great thing about the United States today is "we don't care about people calling us names."

"They can continue to spend as much time they want to, and energy they want to, but at the end of the day we the people are coming together," he said.

The nation's children also need to grow up in a society that comes together, he added.

"We cannot let this evil – that's what it is – this evil of racism to divide us," he said. "At the end of the day, we're going to be O.K., so I'm O.K. with whatever they have to come at me with."

However, people who do not love the country "want to use our kids to destroy our culture," Owens concluded. "I'm very hopeful that now that we're waking up to this process.

"We're going to get this thing done with, and I'm looking forward to it to make that happen."

