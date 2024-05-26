Rep. Owens to Newsmax: Colleges Disappointing American Families

Americans want to see their families' college and university students graduating with a sense of excitement and "with a vision that we can become a much more perfect union," but that's not happening in the nation's campuses, Rep. Burgess Owens said Sunday on Newsmax.

"We've had for decades the slow march of Marxism," the Utah Republican commented on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "Our kids become Marxists so they come out angry. They come out divisive and not feeling like doing anything about our country and not even having the basic critical thinking skills."

Graduates, as well, are coming out of school "with no common sense and no sense of history," said Owens. "This is not what we spend all this money for, to have them go to college and not what the taxpayers are paying for … the outcome is not what America wants and or deserves so we're going to make sure that we change that."

Meanwhile, the House Education Committee has been having hearings, including last week, with university presidents, but Americans realize that nobody is going to change those leaders' minds.

"They've been paid hundreds of thousands and millions of dollars and this is what they think that we deserve," said Owens. "So the key to these hearings is to make sure the American people understand that we need to make some major changes.

"This process of education is something we've been taking for granted for so many decades … we can't get our kids to think, to have a vision, and to fight for the culture that we've been blessed to have all these years."

Meanwhile, Owens lauded former President Donald Trump for being willing to speak with libertarians and in the Bronx, saying he has leadership and courage for speaking even in places where he might not ordinarily be well-received.

"He has a message that he [doesn't] mind going anywhere to give it. whether it be the Bronx [or] the Libertarian Party," said Owens. "What we need is a president who will reach out to all Americans because we do believe in assimilation. We do believe that we can come together to find those common goals that unite us in those things that unite us and what keeps us hopeful is moving forward."

Democrats, Owens added, have looked down on Black Americans, thinking "all they have to do is just say the right words, that we're going to believe it, that we think with our skin."

But those days are over, he said.

"We have again the one person that could have done this, President Trump," said Owens. "No other person has the tenacity, the grit, the way to make things fun … this is the man for the time and I'm just thankful for it.

"I'm just asking people out there to give us a big majority Senate and the House and give us Trump. We will get our country back and give our kids a remarkable future and one in which they can believe in the American dream once again, So give us a chance. My friends. We'll get it done."

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com