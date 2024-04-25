Rep. Owens to Newsmax: US Needs Trump Leadership to Quell 'Chaos'

The United States needs former President Donald Trump back in the White House to deal with the "chaos" of "border crime" and the kind of unrest that has roiled campuses around the nation, Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, told Newsmax on Thursday,

In an interview on "National Report," Owens lamented the campus protests over Israel's war with Hamas, saying "the college institution should be teaching the American dream, the culture of our country, what made our country what it is and not being infiltrated by ... KKK from ... other countries that we don't want to, for some reason, get out of here."

"I've seen this movie before," he added.

"I grew up in the deep South … KKK, Jim Crow and segregation. I saw what it was when black Americans were trying to have the same rights as Jewish Americans are today and we said, 'We'll never go back to that.' "

Owens likened anti-Israel attacks to "the slow march of Marxism" that started in the 1930s, and decried "chaos" that "tears at the very tenets, the very foundation of our institutions."

"We're looking at chaos, the border crime — you now see this on college campuses," he said. "They're learning to be activists. They learn to come and tear down and not respect anything, anyone and then we have … presidents [of universities] that will … have the courage to deal with that."

Most importantly, Owens said, "we need to get some leadership and it starts getting President Trump in place … make a bigger Republican majority … [get the] Senate back [in the majority] and you'll see how this country should be run and will be running as we get our culture back and our kids back in place where they can … have big dreams in the future."

