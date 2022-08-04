Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Rep. Walorski 'Will Be Missed'

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax that the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., is a great loss for Congress and the community.

He made his comments on Thursday during an interview on "Wake Up America."

"She was a fighter," Burchett said. "It's a shame we don't have more ladies like that. The trouble is that when you have an outspoken woman, who is conservative, they seem to get penalized in some of the national media.

"She was just a dynamic force in Washington. She was respected on both sides of the aisle. She knew her issues and she was passionate about them. She was just a delightful person. She will be missed. Folks like her aren’t easily replaced."

Walorski died in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon, near Nappanee, Ind.

During the interview, Burchett also welcomed former President Donald Trump's endorsement.

Trump, writing on his Truth Social media platform on Tuesday, said: "Tim Burchett is a Fiscal Conservative, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

Burchett said: "I was surprised and shocked. I hadn't called and asked for it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!