Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Call Top UFO Witnesses to Testify

Top secret witnesses with firsthand knowledge of extraterrestrial life haven't been called to testify before Congress because the "U.S. government doesn't want to disclose this," Rep. Tim Burchett said on Newsmax on Thursday.

"They don't want to find an answer to it," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Newsline." "They know the answer. All I want is for them to release their files."

Burchett was accompanied on the program by Dr. Steven Greer, founder of the Disclosure Project and Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence, who discussed recent testimony before Mexico's Congress about two corpses found in Peru.

The person who found them claimed they were the fossilized remains of extraterrestrial aliens, but critics say the corpses were those of looted and manipulated body parts.

"We first learned of this about six, seven years ago and, honestly, I have not been able to get a copy of the report on the genetics, which is the only thing that's going to matter is genetic analysis," Greer said. "But I would like to remind everyone we don't have to go to 1,000-year-old corpses.

"I have people in the Disclosure Project who have directly handled extraterrestrial material, including craft and bodies that are in the archive we have, which we have provided to members of Congress and also to the White House and the Pentagon."

Greer said his organization is "a little mystified" about why those witnesses have not yet been called before a panel, "as opposed to some of the secondhand witnesses that have appeared so far."

Burchett said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has agreed to hold another hearing.

"I guess that's good news," Burchett said. "We won't get the select committee like we wanted to, because we stepped on too many toes in the intelligence community, which I knew we would, but we're not going to get there by asking for things. We've got to turn the tables over."

Greer said he believes if evidence is presented honestly about UFOs and beings from other worlds, "people will be able to accept it."

"I think the majority, something like two-thirds of Americans, already have that baked into the cake," he said, adding that people would be in fear if the matter was presented as a threat.

"Clearly, if they were threatening, we certainly would know it," Greer said. "Then we're going to be in a world of trouble. We could have worldwide panic, so I think the way that this is disclosed is as important as what is disclosed, and that needs to begin to be discussed."

