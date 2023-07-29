×
Tags: burchett | ufos | testimony | congress

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Testimony Revealed UFO 'Cover-Up'

By    |   Saturday, 29 July 2023 03:29 PM EDT

Rep. Tim Burchett, following this week's testimony from a former Air Force officer turned whistleblower and other sources, said Saturday on Newsmax that the government and Pentagon have engaged in a  "big cover-up" on the existence of UFOs and extraterrestrial life for years. 

"The one side of the Pentagon is saying they don't exist. But they sure as heck spent a lot of time, effort, and money to keep us finding out the truth," the Tennessee Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

The whistleblower, David Grusch, told members of the House Oversight Committee this week that the government isn't only covering up what it knows about UFOs, but that he's "absolutely" certain the government has a nonhuman craft and that "nonhuman biologics" have been found on recovered spacecraft. 

"We're going to try to get to the bottom of this thing," Burchett said. "You know, you had three patriotic Americans get up and speak."

He added that he didn't learn anything new at the hearing, because he's had "the answer to several of those questions for quite some time."

"I was just glad somebody held up their hand under oath to say it other than me," said Burchett, adding that Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., was "very courageous" when she asked about whether specimens found on recovered objects were human or nonhuman.

"They are going to have to just start coming clean," he said. "There's just too much going on ... take these brave, patriotic Americans at their word that this is going on."

The congressman added that he has seen videos and pictures "of things that are craft not of this world."

"The American public needs to know," he said. 

Burchett also on Saturday discussed the testimony coming up from Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden's, concerning President Joe Biden's alleged involvement in his son's businesses. 

"He can document 12 different times that the president and Hunter were talking to these folks when they were shaking them down," said Burchett. "We're not talking about a couple of dollars. We're talking about $10 million alone from Burisma ... this will be explosive."

