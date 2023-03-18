Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Trump Will Be 'Exonerated' if Charged

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Saturday that he believes former President Donald Trump will be "exonerated" if he is indicted in New York City next week.

"I think he will be exonerated, and the sooner the better," Burchett said on "Saturday Agenda." "I think this just shows you what happens in politics when you take on the machine — the swamp, so to speak. And that's either party. I feel very confident that he will be exonerated from this."

Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday that he expects he will be indicted and arrested in New York City regarding the case of ex-porn star Stormy Daniels and Trump's alleged $130,000 hush-money payment to conceal an affair the two had prior to the 2016 presidential race.

"Illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorney's office, which has allowed records to be set in violent crime & whose leader is funded by George Soros, indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven, and based on an old and fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors) fairytale, the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week," Trump wrote.

"Protest, take our nation back!"

A Trump spokesperson said on Saturday that he had not been notified of any possible legal actions.

"All they're going to do is charge him with something that someone apparently has never been charged before with. He used his own money for his own business and own dealings," Burchett said. "It's perfectly legal what he did, so we're not really sure how this goes any further. And generally, these things, they just want the impact of making the charge. And then they see the so-called 'perp walk.' And they'll show the president [with] his mug shots, and that will be out there. But this has not worked. This has never worked."

Burchett said that in other cases, people from both parties have used things like this to solidify support among their base and raise large amounts of money.

"Everything that they've accused Trump of in the past, the Russian collusion all the other, it's all been drummed up," he said. "This is just a further advancement of that. We've militarized every political office in this country where they think that's what they need to be doing. You've got some radicals, frankly, that are just abusing the law; and I suspect all it's going to do is ... embolden and strengthen President Trump's base."

