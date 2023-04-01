Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: 'Not the America I Grew Up In'

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Saturday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump is a "political persecution" that is not part of the country Burchett calls home.

"This is something that will be talked about in history because it is the first time it has happened," Burchett said during "Saturday Report." "I'm asking folks to pray for [Trump], and pray for our country, because this is not the America I grew up in. It's not the America my dad fought and killed people for. This is some kind of banana republic."

A grand jury empaneled by Bragg voted to indict the former president over a 2016 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels of $130,000 to keep her quiet about an alleged affair they had years earlier.

Trump is scheduled to surrender to authorities in New York and be arraigned on the criminal charges Tuesday afternoon.

"[Democrats] push the envelope, and we all backed off," Burchett said. "They know what they can do, and this is an indicator of what they will be doing in the future. They are going to start coming after elected officials. This is an attempt to keep [Trump] off the [2024] ballot."

Burchett said that Trump has raised more than $5 million in small donations since news of the indictment became public Thursday night.

"I think Trump is going to take this head-on," Burchett said. "That's what he does, and that's why they can't control him. If [Democrats] are allowed to do this, you'll just keep seeing it go on, and on, and on, and on."

Burchett said he also is concerned about the solidly liberal courts in New York that will hear the case, making it hard for him to get a fair trial on the charges.

"They can do anything to him up there," he said. "Trump is the only one that can stop them, and they know that. These people are Marxists, and they want to overthrow this country. They want to tear down everything that we've seen. And you've seen, in the last few years, the awful things that have occurred because of the leadership we have had."

Burchett said the big players on both sides of the political aisle do not like Trump because he will come in and "kick some a**" to straighten the situation out.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!