Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: $3.5T Spending Plan a 'Bogus Proposal'

The Democrats' $3.5 trillion "human infrastructure" legislation is a "bogus proposal from a bogus Congress" and it all centers around the left's wish to welcome immigrants into the country, Rep. Tim Burchett said on Newsmax Thursday.

"(House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi always makes a good game, but then she always folds to the far left because that's her base," the Tennessee Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Inflation is completely through the roof. This is so irresponsible to be spending $3.5 trillion in so-called human infrastructure."

But along with spending on universal kindergarten, paid family and medical leave, and other items, the measure also calls, about 500 pages in, for a pathway to citizenship, noted show host Rob Finnerty.

Burchett agreed that was "absolutely" the plan all along.

"Everything they do is tactical and you know we're Pavlov's dog," said Burchett. "They ring the bell and we come salivating. You know, it's cheap labor. It's this. It's that."

But, he added that the migrants coming across the Mexican border aren't being tested for COVID-19 and "these folks come in and we issue them everything."

"They're bringing them into Tennessee," Burchett said. "If you don't think you're in a border state, you're gravely mistaken. Every state in the 48 contiguous states, in North America are border states, and this is just evidence that there's this bill to give them citizenship, and I'm sure they'll give them membership in the Democrat Party."

There are several other items in the bill that "are tucked in there by leadership and probably lobbyists," said Burchett, but the Democrats will stomach it and sacrifice members because "they know they will never get this garbage in any other way, and they'll get it in."

But even though Congress "has a bad habit" of leaving measures like the spending packages to stand, Burchett said, matters will be different when the GOP retakes the House in 2022.

"When Kevin Mccarthy bangs that gavel as Speaker of the House, there's going to be a removal process very quick," he said. "We're getting closer and closer."

