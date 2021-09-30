Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Pelosi Likely Pulling Back Infrastructure Vote

The House vote on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill was still on the agenda early Thursday, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will likely pull it down because it doesn't have the votes, Rep. Tim Burchett told Newsmax.

But that doesn't mean it won't eventually come up for a vote and likely be passed, the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"She'll get her vote eventually because she'll close it down, and then we'll have people here wringing their hands," said Burchett. "She knows how to work and she'll make people suffer in Congress, and actually, the real people in this world that actually work for a living, that work for our government. She'll make them suffer and they'll light up our phones and then we'll cave eventually, I suspect."

Meanwhile, Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, are still opposing the $3.5 trillion reconciliation spending bill. Progressives in the House say they'll refuse to vote for the infrastructure bill without the reconciliation bill.

Burchett said he thinks the House Democrats will eventually fold, but they'll use Manchin and Sinema as fodder in their reelection bids.

"Democrats, I've stated many times, are better with the stick or the carrot," said Burchett. "They'll end up folding, most of them will, and then they'll talk bad about Manchin and Sinema behind their backs and run for reelection on that. Generally, politicians are pretty gutless people, I've found, and they won't do what's right. They'll just do what's best for them to get reelected, and they don't give a damn about the United States of America, unfortunately."

Meanwhile, if Pelosi comes back with a $2.5 trillion bill that Manchin and Sinema can approve, that would be the bargaining chip that could come into play, said Burchett.

"I raised the speed limit in Tennessee," he said. "I think I asked for 95 and took a lot less. As you can imagine that's ... another way. It's just bargaining."

Meanwhile, the congressman said that the momentum is there for Republicans to take back the House in 2022.

"The American public [are] tired of this," he said. "They're tired of [Chuck] Schumer and dadgum it, poor Joe Biden, you know somebody's gonna have to break the news to him a month later that they don't have the majority anymore in the House of Representatives."

