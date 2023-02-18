×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: burchett | newsmax | cnn | att

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Rioting Would Ensue If CNN Deplatformed

(Newsmax/"Saturday Report")

By    |   Saturday, 18 February 2023 12:59 PM EST

DirecTV's move to take Newsmax off its platform late last month was an "obvious attempt to censor a conservative view," and if it were CNN being removed instead, there would be "rioting in the streets," said Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn.

DirecTV, which is owned by AT&T, claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would cost in the "tens of millions" of dollars and dropped it from the platform in late January.

But Newsmax has denied these claims, saying it was seeking a fee of about $1 per cable subscriber per year, among the lowest fees asked for in cable.

DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to complain, demand Newsmax is returned! Oppose censorship – sign The Petition – Click Here

DirecTV continues to carry 22 left-leaning news channels, many with much lower ratings than Newsmax, and all of those channels get license fees.

"Can you imagine what would happen if CNN, which is the liberal lapdog, had been boxed out?" Burchett asked Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"All the outcry would be awful. There'd be rioting in the streets. But because y'all are a conservative voice, they're being silent. But I salute Alan Dershowitz" for bringing light to the issue, he added.

Dershowitz, an emeritus professor of law at Harvard Law School, on Friday wrote that AT&T's deplatforming of Newsmax "should alarm everyone, including liberals" in an op-ed for Newsweek.

"We are all at risk when censorship occurs — when one is silenced based on his or her point of view," he added.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to complain, demand Newsmax is back on air!

2. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax.com.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
DirecTV's move to take Newsmax off its platform late last month was an "obvious attempt to censor a conservative view," and if it were CNN being removed instead, there would be "rioting in the streets," said Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn.
burchett, newsmax, cnn, att
317
2023-59-18
Saturday, 18 February 2023 12:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved