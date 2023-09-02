Rep. Burchett to Newsmax TV: We Can End National Archives' Funding

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said lawmakers need to start looking at the funding mechanism for the National Archives and Records Administration after the agency failed to release unredacted communications and documents related to Ukraine and energy company Burisma sent and received by President Joe Biden and his son.

"Congress is the checkbook, and we can stop the funding," Burchett said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax's "America Right Now."

"I think we need to start looking at people and firing them. Also, the one thing that nobody's really mentioned is the fact that these are just three that we knew about, three aliases in the 5,400 [emails]," he added, referencing NARA's statement in June that it was in possession of roughly 5,400 emails and electronic records showing President Joe Biden used a pseudonym during his vice presidency.

"I would submit to you that there could be more [emails]," Burchett added.

"And on the plane trips, if you look at where Hunter [Biden] went with his father, they had business interests over there. He was obviously on these bogus boards. Then you saw meetings with 'the big guy'. Shortly thereafter, money was transferred to them. So it just goes deeper and deeper. CNN keeps saying, 'Where's the proof?' Well, dadgum, where isn't the proof?"

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., in mid-August demanded that NARA hand over any unredacted records in which Biden used a pseudonym during his vice presidency as part of the lawmakers' probe into his role in Hunter Biden's business dealings.

"Joe Biden has stated there was 'an absolute wall' between his family's foreign business schemes and his duties as vice president, but evidence reveals that access was wide open for his family's influence peddling," Comer said in a statement on Aug. 17.

"The National Archives must provide these unredacted records to further our investigation into the Biden family's corruption," he added.

The agency failed to meet his deadline.

