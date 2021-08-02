Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Biden White House Won't Go After China

A new report's claims that American officials helped the Chinese cover up the leak of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 points to the need for accountability that won't be enforced by the Biden White House, Rep. Tim Burchett said Monday on Newsmax.

"Currently, with who's in the White House now, they haven't heard the gun go off," the Tennessee Republican told Newsmax's "American Agenda." "It is ridiculous. The American tax dollars helped fund this. They continue to refuse an investigation of the Wuhan Institute of Virology."

The report, released by Republicans on Monday, said evidence shows the virus leaked from the Wuhan lab and cited "ample evidence that its scientists, who were helped by U.S. experts and the use of Chinese and U.S. government funds, had been working to modify coronaviruses to infect humans.

"Another thing I think is very outrageous is the World Health Organization under Director-General Tedros [Adhanom Ghebreyesus], he is basically just mimicking what the Chinese Communist Party has said all along, and he is their mouthpiece," said Burchett. "We continue to play a part in this and fund these organizations and it needs to stop immediately. The Democrats need to come to the realization that the American public knows what's going on and for them to have their heads in the sands about this is ridiculous."

While the report points to an accidental leak, Burchett said he's not so sure.

"It's just my opinion, but China has a huge problem with population," he said. "Folks are living too long and they know they've got to control that. You know, they've done forced abortions. They toyed with the idea of using nuclear weapons on their own people."

But, he added, "we keep trying to play ball with these people, and they're murdering thugs if you look at what they have done to the Uyghurs and they continue to do in Tibet and all through the Belt and Road Initiative (and) now "with a vaccine that isn't as effective as ours."

Now, U.S. politicians are rushing to give China access to "our vaccine and the technology to get it, and I think the American public just needs to wake up," Burchett said. "This is not a little picket fence world we live in, and we've got some serious enemies out there that would like to see us doomed."

