Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: 'Ridiculous' Case 'Setting a Precedent'

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Saturday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's criminal case against former President Donald Trump sets "a precedent" to use the legal system to go after one's political enemies.

"This is a ridiculous thing," Burchett said during "Saturday Agenda." "This is really setting a precedent in law and American politics where if you don’t agree with somebody, you see them as a threat, you bring something up."

A New York grand jury indicted Trump on Thursday, charging him criminally regarding a $130,000 payment in 2016 to porn star Stormy Daniels so she would not go public about an alleged affair the pair had years earlier.

Trump is expected to travel to New York on Monday and then go to a Lower Manhattan criminal courthouse to be processed and arraigned on the charges Tuesday.

"They are trying to kick him off the ballot," he said. "I know people say these charges are bogus, but this is New York. [The DA's] priorities are not people that push people out in front of subways, that rape, murder and maim. They are going after a former president on a misdemeanor charge. The American people should strap on their head gear, because it's going to get a little bumpy."

Burchett said that this "travesty" is the result when some 20 million evangelical Christians did not vote in 2020, and Democratic President Joe Biden was elected with apparent cognitive issues due to his age.

"You elect somebody whose cognizance level is not where it should be," he said, "who can't put together a sentence without a teleprompter, and then it's in question.”

Burchett said that instead, the election defeated Trump, "a good man that put great people in good positions" to thrive.

"Our enemies feared us, and our friends respected us," he said. "We do not have that anymore in the world today, and this is just the beginning of it. And we better get ready, and we better get to the polls."

Burchett said that by bringing the criminal case against Trump, Bragg has now put himself in the center of the issue and could face congressional hearings into why the case was brought.

"This thing is obviously politically motivated," he said. "Now it's in the political field, so he's fully put himself in the middle of this thing. And to think that this Republican-controlled Congress is not going to try and get to the bottom of it? That's what the Oversight Committee does."

