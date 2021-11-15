Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Pro-Infrastructure GOP Lawmakers Will Skip Signing

The House and Senate Republicans who voted for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, many of whom are "against" former President Donald Trump, probably won't be at the White House when President Joe Biden signs the massive bill into law, Rep. Tim Burchett tells Newsmax.

"You've got blue states that Republicans are winning and some of it has to do with this," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" Monday. "They're against Trump. Trump's been out of the White House for quite some time. We need to get back to work."

In addition, being at the White House for a signing means "about a three-hour gig, anyway" that will interfere with congressional committee meetings and other business, said Burchett.

Biden is scheduled to hold a signing ceremony for the bipartisan infrastructure bill Monday afternoon at about 3 p.m., and then will hold a virtual meeting with China's President Xi Jinping at about 7:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, the White House and Democrats are pushing to pass the "Build Back Better" bill, and Burchett warned that if the bill passes "we will virtually go broke" and "it'll be catastrophic for our country."

"It is just going to be a nightmare for us financially, and it's going to add all the other things," he said. "Eight million illegals will be allowed amnesty and it's just going to cause a lot of problems in our country, I feel."

Burchett also discussed comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who has said that she expects the economy to improve and consumers' prices on products to go back down as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic ease, which could occur by sometime in 2022.

If that happens, it will be a "disaster for Democrats," in the upcoming midterm elections, and they know it, said Burchett.

"They're trying to pass all this now," he said. "They're afraid they won't be able to cut the ribbons on it in time to boost their numbers. This will not boost their numbers, if you've seen any of the ratings of late."

Democrats, he added, "are throwing it away," considering the opportunities that they have had.

"To just do this to the American public is just beyond belief," he said.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here