Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Bidens for Sale 'For a Long Time'

By    |   Saturday, 10 June 2023 03:46 PM EDT

The Biden family has been for sale for a long time, but the national media won't cover it because "they have so much invested in this," Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn, told Newsmax Saturday.

"This president, whose cognitive level is about that of a sponge cake, and the fact that the obvious double standard by our Justice Department — you know, at some point, we've got to be really serious about this and say to the Justice Department, 'Hey, you're not going to do your job; we're going to start cutting your funding," Burchett said during an appearance on "Saturday Agenda."

"Congress is supposed to be the purse of the government, and we need to start acting like it. We need to start cutting off their money. Some of these alphabet agencies refuse to do their jobs. This is complete corruption at the highest level. You know, Chinese flying a spy balloon literally 1,800 feet over our country recording secrets, and we don't do anything."

The Justice Department has been sitting on information about President Joe Biden's relationship to Ukrainian energy company Burisma for "over five years now," said Burchett, "and had it under the auspices of an investigation, so they can't comment on it.

"And then you have to subpoena the head of the FBI to get him in here, and he's clearly not playing ball with us," he added.

"But we know more than we're saying. And there's more of those documents out there, I’ve been told from some pretty reliable sources; and it's not going to come as a trickle. ... It's just going to be machete wallops, because this is what's going to be ready to come out."

The House probe into the Biden family will "show more corruption; and it's going to show more of these corrupt countries and organizations, cash flow, and ties to the Biden crime family. During crime mob school, the Biden family fell asleep during money-laundering class because it's very clear what's going on with this money and where it's going and who's being paid."

The Biden family has been for sale for a long time, but the national media won't cover it because "they have so much invested in this," Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn, told Newsmax Saturday.
