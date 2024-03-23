×
Tags: burchett | aoc | rico | impeachment inquiry

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: AOC's RICO Comment Part of 'Clown Show'

By    |   Saturday, 23 March 2024 01:23 PM EDT

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., on Newsmax Saturday rebuked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's comment about the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) amid the impeachment inquiry concerning President Joe Biden.

"That's what they're charging [former] President [Donald] Trump with," Burchett said on "America Right Now." One of the charges Trump faces in Georgia is violation of the state's anti-corruption law, according to The Washington Post.

"All the mobsters and all the bikers that are in jail on RICO charges — I hope they're watching this and saying, 'Hey, I need to get me another attorney; I need to get out of jail.' ... [T]hat's absolutely a crime. And, you know, it's just the charade of Washington."

Burchett characterized the inquiry as a "clown show," stating, "These guys are making clowns look bad because that's all this is."

He expressed frustration over the different treatment of individuals within the justice system, citing instances involving Peter Navarro and Hunter Biden.

"You know you got you got Navarro, who's thrown in jail, prison. ... Yet Hunter Biden doesn't show up for a legitimate subpoena — and the others weren't even legitimate — and he gets to walk. And there are two sets of justice in this country," Burchett said.

During a congressional hearing on the impeachment inquiry, Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, questioned a witness about the anti-racketeering law. The inquiry, overseen by Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, centers on accusations that Biden profited from his son's business dealings while serving as vice president, Newsweek reported.

While questioning former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski, Ocasio-Cortez asked him to name specific crimes he had witnessed Joe Biden commit. Bobulinski responded that Biden had violated RICO.

"Excuse me, sir, RICO is not a crime; it is a category. What is the crime?" Ocasio-Cortez interjected during the exchange.

"That's what happens when 20 million Americans decide not to go vote because of a meme tweet," Burchett added.

Burchett insisted that citizens must engage in the political process, stating if they don't, "We are gonna lose our country, and it's our own fault."

The congressman criticized the Biden administration's budget handling, referring to the recently passed $1.2 trillion government spending package as indicative of the country's current state.

"If that doesn't prove it to you, ... folks, you need to get out and vote. We got to change this country," Burchett said.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

