Rep. Babin: 'Outrageous' Op-Ed Calls Buffalo Shooting Suspect 'Mainstream Republican'

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, on Tuesday decried Rolling Stone on Newsmax for calling the suspect in Saturday's mass shooting in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket a ''mainstream Republican.''

Appearing on ''The Chris Salcedo Show,'' Babin said of Payton Gendron, who had written a 180-page white-supremacist manifesto, that there's ''no question about it; I think this kook, and you can't call him anything but a kook — a sick person — who bragged that he was a former communist ... [that] he was a left-wing authori[tarian], he was a racist, he claimed that he was a white supremacist, and yet Rolling Stone magazine says that he was a 'mainstream Republican.'''

''That is the most outrageous statement that I have ever heard in my life,'' Babin exclaimed. ''They're so hypocritical. You know, go back to see who shot Steve Scalise and a number of our Republican members at the baseball field a few years ago.''

According to the Daily Mail, Google took down the manifesto, a Google doc, for violating its terms of service. So while it's unclear what exactly Gendron wrote, the Mail reports that the manifesto included mentions of the ''great replacement theory'' making up most of the manifesto, as well as mentions of other white supremacists who committed horrendous acts of violence being an inspiration for the shooting.

Gendron reportedly wrote: ''I was never diagnosed with a mental disability or disorder. I believe [myself] to be perfectly sane.''

Police say Gendron shot 13 people, killing 10; of the 13, 11 were Black, and two were white.

