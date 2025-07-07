Rep. Carter to Newsmax: Granddaughters Safe After Flood

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Monday that his granddaughters are safe after the camp they were attending in central Texas flooded last week. The natural disaster claimed the lives of 27 campers and counselors, including one of his granddaughters’ cousins.

Authorities are still searching for almost a dozen campers from Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp in Hunt, after the rain caused the Guadalupe River, which runs alongside the camp, to rise more than 20 feet in just under two hours on the Fourth of July.

Carter, in an interview with "Wake Up America," said two of his granddaughters were at Camp Mystic when it flooded. He said that while they survived, thanks to rescue efforts, their cousin Janie Hunt tragically died along with two counselors and several other campers after their cabin was "washed away."

Carter recounted receiving a phone call on Friday while attending a parade in North Georgia from his eldest son, who informed him about the flash floods in Central Texas, where the camp is located.

"As you can imagine, he was very upset and of course it was upsetting to all of us," Carter said. "We didn't know at that time … if they were OK or not. We found out later that they were OK, so it was a great relief. However, my two granddaughters were there with their four cousins, and one of their cousins, Janie Hunt, she didn't make it, and she's in heaven now, and God has wrapped his arms around her."

Carter added that it had been "tradition" in the family to send girls to the camp and said his granddaughters will "be getting counseling today and going through therapy" to help them recover and process what happened.

"This is just such a tragedy," he said, "just awful."