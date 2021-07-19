Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: VP Harris 'Patient Zero for Vaccine Hesitancy'

The Biden administration is trying to deflect blame on vaccine hesitancy to misinformation that is being put on Facebook, but Vice President Kamala Harris was "patient zero for vaccine hesitancy" during the 2020 campaigns, Rep. Buddy Carter said Monday on Newsmax.

"All she needs to do is look in the mirror," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "Remember back in October? She's the one who questioned the efficacy of this and said she would never take a vaccine that had been approved under the Trump administration."

He stressed that vaccines work, and are the "single-most life-saving innovation in the history of medicine," adding that former President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed "is one of the greatest medical achievements in our generation."

"I would encourage everyone to get the vaccine," said Carter. "It is safe. It is effective. I would much rather have the vaccine than have the virus."

He also accused Harris of deflecting blame to Facebook as a "cover-up"

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has also characterized online misinformation as a public health threat, but Carter said the decision whether to get a vaccine should be made by individuals after they talk with their families and their doctors.

"I myself went through the clinical trials to set a good example as a health care professional, as a member of the doctors' caucus in Congress," said Carter. "I wanted to set a good example. I do believe in the vaccines. However, what's happening here is nothing more than the administration trying to deflect blame on what is really their fault. Vaccine hesitancy exists today because of Vice President Harris and others who were saying that no, I would never take a vaccine that was approved under the Trump administration, which is simply ridiculous. It is safe and effective."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here