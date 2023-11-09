Rep. Carter to Newsmax: No Cease-Fire Before Eradicating Hamas

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., said Thursday on Newsmax that he's "all in favor of a cease-fire" between Israel and Hamas, as long as Hamas, the terrorist group that attacked Israel on Oct. 7, is first "wiped off the face of the Earth."

"A cease-fire makes no sense whatsoever," Carter said on Newsmax's "Newsline." "The only thing it will do is give Hamas the opportunity to regroup to and to make sure that they have their weapons and to be better prepared."

Meanwhile, there was "no cease-fire on October 7," Carter said.

"I get it," he said. "We all want peace, and surely these are generational wars, but we've got to make sure that this ends, and the way they can end it is for Hamas to be wiped off the face of the Earth."

Meanwhile, Carter was one of 70 House Republicans to write a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg opposing the Biden administration's plan to use U.S. airports as migrant camp facilities.

There was also a measure in the House to bump Buttigieg's salary down to just $1 a year, and Carter said that even that amount would be too much.

"The job that he has done as a secretary of transportation has been atrocious," said Carter, pointing out his "slow response" to matters like the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

"He seems to be more concerned with Ukraine than he is with the United States," said Carter.

He added that it "makes no sense" to allow migrants to stay at the nation's airports.

"This is another example of poor management of other cabinet members," Carter said.