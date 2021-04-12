Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax TV: CEOs Victims of Lies of Dems

A group of CEOs who met via Zoom over the weekend, many pledging to cut back corporate donations to candidates they believe don't support voting rights and curtail investment in states accused of restricting voting access, have fallen victim to "lies and misinformation" by Democrats, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., tells Newsmax TV.

"They have fallen victim to the lies and misinformation that (former Georgia gubernatorial candidate) Stacey Abrams, (President) Joe Biden, (Sen.) Raphael Warnock and all the Democrats are spreading out there," Carter said Monday on "Spicer & Co."

Warnock's actions already have resulted in Major League Baseball pulling the All-Star Game from Atlanta, "costing us hundreds of millions of dollars," he said. "Thank you, Senator Warnock, we appreciate that very much."

The impact will be felt by small businesses, especially minority-owned small businesses, he said.

Republicans have countered that Georgia's law, while shortening the time of runoff elections, expands the number of Saturdays and adds other voting protections. It also doesn't prevent volunteers from handing out food and water in voting lines completely as opponents often claim, but only within 150 feet of a polling location.

And The Washington Post's Fact Checker gave Biden four Pinocchios for his oft-repeated claim that the law closes the polls at 5 p.m.

What I don't understand," Carter said, "they would not be a CEO if they weren't a smart person. Why didn't they read it first before they … fell victim to all the lies and misinformation? … Then they would have realized that no, that's not the case. What's happened here in Georgia is that we've actually improved things. We've made it easier to vote, and harder to cheat."

Carter was in Texas on Friday and toured a facility holding undocumented immigrants. Like other GOP lawmakers, he described the situation as a "humanitarian crisis" that Republicans have blamed on Biden for reversing former President Donald Trump's immigration policies, resulting in a sudden influx across the southern border.

"We saw a building with a capacity of 250, and on that day on Friday they had 3,500," he said. Of those, he said, 2,600 were unaccompanied children.

The pods to separate the migrants are supposed to hold 33 people, but almost 400 were in each, Carter added. "They were literally on top of each other. Unbelievably inhumane."

Border agents are having to do social work rather than patrol the border, he said.

"We had an instance where they told us they had a 23-mile stretch where they had three officers. Now, how are three officers going to monitor 23 miles?" he said. "There's no way they could do that. And therefore the cartels are diverting the attention of the agents."

Drugs coming through the border are a secondary crisis to the humanitarian crises being suffered by the detainees, he said.

"In the state of Georgia last week, we had fentanyl overdoses. Don't think for one moment that you can just sit home and think, 'Oh, that's a problem at the border with all these people coming across,'" he said. "The main concern is the humanitarian crisis, however, it's coming to your community, too, and is coming the way of illegal drugs."

