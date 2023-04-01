Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Focus on Economy, Not Getting Trump

The indictment of former President Donald Trump is "nothing more than just a ploy by the Democrats" to change the focus from what's needed in the United States, Rep. Buddy Carter told Newsmax Saturday.

"The focus right now needs to be on our economy," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "America Right Now." "What we're suffering from our economy is self-inflicted."

Last week, while the focus was on Trump's legal problems, Congress passed legislation to lower energy costs in a pushback against President Joe Biden and his "declared war" on American energy, said Carter.

"We passed HR 1, the lower energy costs bill that's going to make sure that we increase production," said Carter. "We're going to decrease the regulatory burden that's crushing our businesses right now."

But instead of talking about that bill, which "should be the subject of the weekend," the focus is all on Trump, he added.

Meanwhile, members of Congress are speaking out against the indictment, with House leaders of three committees demanding information from Bragg, and Carter said that is the right way to move.

"There's no question in my mind that we have responded in the right way, and that was with utter disappointment and disbelief, if you will, that this is actually happening," he said. "These are uncharted waters here. This is unprecedented what we're seeing here. This is a dark and sad moment in the history of our country when you have a former president who is being indicted here on grounds that most of us find to be unsubstantial."

Carter also slammed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for commenting that Trump should be given the opportunity to "prove himself innocent," rather than specifying that in the U.S. accused people are to be presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

"You've got to be kidding me," he said. "Come on, people. I was born at night, but it wasn't last night. This reeks of political persecution."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!