Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Georgia GOP Must Join Forces Against Abrams

It's vital that Georgia Republicans back the party's eventual winner in Tuesday's primary, no matter if it's former Sen. David Perdue or incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, because Democrat Stacey Abrams must lose her bid for the seat, Rep. Buddy Carter tells Newsmax.

"We are very fortunate to have two fine candidates running for governor," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "Brian Kemp's done a great job as governor and deserves a second term. David Perdue would be a wonderful governor. He's been a CEO of a Fortune 500 company.

"I can remember a time when we had trouble recruiting Republican candidates in the state of Georgia to run statewide, and here we're complaining about having two fine candidates, two good choices, and I want to make sure everyone understands once this is said and done, whoever is our candidate, we're going to be behind them. You're going to see a unified Republican Party in the state of Georgia."

Former President Donald Trump is backing Perdue's campaign, while Vice President Mike Pence is supporting Kemp's. Carter said he doesn't know if Trump will back Kemp if the current governor wins the nomination.

"David Perdue has said publicly that he will endorse Brian Kemp if he wins the primary and I think I think he will do that," said Carter. "I'm glad to hear him say that. Now what President Trump does remains to be seen. My hope, of course, is that we will coalesce behind the Republican candidate."

Abrams, he added, would be "horrible, awful as governor" of Georgia.

"She would turn back what progress that we've made under Republican leadership with the last governors," said Carter. "That's the last thing we need in the state of Georgia right now."

Carter also pointed to the success of this year's election in Georgia as proof that the state's controversial voting bill did not suppress the vote.

"Remember four years ago, Stacey Abrams was saying that she was cheated out of the election?" said Carter. "Everybody wants to say that Donald Trump was the first one to say that there were voter irregularities. I beg to differ. Stacey Abrams was saying that four years ago when she lost the race for governor of the state of Georgia, so this is somewhat disingenuous of them to try to bring this up. There is no voter suppression. You're seeing record turnouts. The numbers speak for themselves."

