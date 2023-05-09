Rep. Carter to Newsmax: Biden Lacks Permanent Solution to End of Title 42

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday an extension of Title 42, a Trump administration immigration policy to remove illegal immigrants from the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic, is a good idea, but a permanent solution needs to be created.

The idea of an extension of Title 42, which is set to expire Thursday, which would hopefully stanch a predicted flood of migrants across the U.S. southern border, was raised by Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, on Monday. Gonzalez urged President Joe Biden to extend the policy as the immigration issue intensifies.

"[An extension] could be a solution," Carter told "American Agenda." "Title 42 is not the permanent solution. We all understand that at some point, it's gotta end."

He said a plan needs to be in place to deal with the policy's end, whether it's Thursday or down the line. But Carter said the Biden administration hasn't produced anything to deal with the program ending.

"You gotta have a plan, and this administration, much like with the debt ceiling, they don't have a plan," Carter said. "They don't have a plan on how we're going to end Title 42.

"We know we're going to have an influx of immigrants. We know that we've got an influx already. We've had 5 million people cross that border illegally. A million gotaways cross it illegally. We know that we have seized enough fentanyl to kill 1.3 billion people. Unbelievable."

